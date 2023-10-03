Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

