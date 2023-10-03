Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 156,348 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 4.85% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.