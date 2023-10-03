Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 808,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,844,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

