Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.