Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

