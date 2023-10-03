Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 572,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 438,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 308,411 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 854,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 143,788 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

