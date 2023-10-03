Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases 1,996 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

