Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 854 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

