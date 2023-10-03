Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

