Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.23.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

