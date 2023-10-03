JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Holdings Raised by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 882.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 446,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 230,616 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 248.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 200,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3,096.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 185,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000.

JGRO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

