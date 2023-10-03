JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.70

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 17102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,104,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

