JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $195,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 155,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.