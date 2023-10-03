JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Target Price to $3.80

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.40 to $3.80 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

