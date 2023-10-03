JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,712. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

