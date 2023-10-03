JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JEPI opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

