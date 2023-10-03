JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Performance
Shares of JSGI opened at GBX 296.62 ($3.59) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 12-month low of GBX 296.62 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Company Profile
