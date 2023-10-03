JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Performance

Shares of JSGI opened at GBX 296.62 ($3.59) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 12-month low of GBX 296.62 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I alerts:

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.