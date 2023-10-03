JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS:JMST opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
