JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.