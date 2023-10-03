JUNO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $70,343.09 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

