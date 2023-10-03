K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 6,265 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 918.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.00 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

