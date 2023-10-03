K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $366.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.