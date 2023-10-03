K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 10,124 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.