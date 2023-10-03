K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NOA opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

