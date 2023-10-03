K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TELUS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 174.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

