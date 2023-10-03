K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

