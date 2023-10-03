K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 7.5 %

BIP stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.