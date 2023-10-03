K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

