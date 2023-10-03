K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $2,019,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,797,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
Kenvue Stock Performance
KVUE opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $27.80.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Insider Transactions at Kenvue
In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.
