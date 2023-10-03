K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 8,336 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

