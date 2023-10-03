Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.