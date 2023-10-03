KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is -58.06%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

