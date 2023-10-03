Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target to $89.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,622,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,409. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,077,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after buying an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth approximately $17,388,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

