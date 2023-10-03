Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.00

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 16679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kemper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

