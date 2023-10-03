KeyCorp Trims Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price to $32.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

LTHM opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Livent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Livent by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

