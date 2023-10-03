Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

