Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

