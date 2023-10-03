Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.94 on Monday, hitting $520.84. 791,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

