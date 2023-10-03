Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $430.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

