L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

