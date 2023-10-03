Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $196.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.15.
Landstar System Price Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
