Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

