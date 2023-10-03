Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares GBX 7.63 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture Stock Performance
Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 790.60 ($9.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 802.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 799.45. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 655 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 871.09 ($10.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,144.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Law Debenture Company Profile
