Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading 28.6% Higher

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 256,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 652% from the average daily volume of 34,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

