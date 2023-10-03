Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $98,818,000 after buying an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 621,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

