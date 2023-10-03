Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,865 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

