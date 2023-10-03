Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
