Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

