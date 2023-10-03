Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

