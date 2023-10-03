Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFCR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $254,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

