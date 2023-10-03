Litecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $233.38 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $65.72 or 0.00240627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.84 billion and $233.38 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013545 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,720,902 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
